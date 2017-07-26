Prestatyn edge closer to drop zone after Birkenhead Park reverse

PRESTATYN slipped closer to the Liverpool and District Division One drop zone with a four-wicket defeat at Birkenhead Park.

Gareth Boughey’s side ended a run of positive results against the relegation candidates, and there is now just 24 points separating the Beach Close outfit and the bottom two ahead of their home clash with Sefton Park on Saturday.

Harry Meehan got the home side off to a flyer in the field with the early wickets of Ryan Westwell and David Harris, who contributed just 13 and a duck, while Naeem Islam also got in on the act by disposing of Sheil Sethi (3) and Danny Williams (16).

The visiting resistance came from Robbie Rimmington, who made 29, with Boughey top scoring with an impressive knock of 43 before he became Islam’s latest victim (3-27).

This provide to be as good as it got for the away side at the crease, with no other batsmen making it into double figures as they fell to 130 all out from 43 overs, with Meehan taking another two scalps on his way to figures of 4-35.

All-rounder Kieron New ousted skipper Mike Barnes for three to give Boughey’s men hope, and he aided his side’s cause further when he trapped Dan Jordan lbw for a duck.

The talented Meehan tipped the scales in the hosts’ favour with a knock of 30, while Islam provided a number of eye-catching strokes before he was sent back to the pavilion by a New delivery, who finished a 14 over spell on 3-42.

Scott Williams also helped himself to a pair of wickets for the loss of 14 runs, but this was not enough as the home side reached their target after 34 overs.