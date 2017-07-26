New Kinmel Bay boss Leon Field targets promotion

KINMEL Bay boss Leon Field has set his sights on promotion as the club embarks on a new era.

The newly appointed boss will be leading the Bay charge after they were relegated to the Vale of Conwy and Clwyd League Premier Division as Abergele Town following a league vote amid ground concerns.

After settling a dispute with chairman Bill Darwin, the club are now back operating under the name of Kinmel Bay, and Field is keen to see the team build strong links within the community

He said: “I’ve come back into management because I believe we have an opportunity to work alongside Bill Darwin who has been kind enough to let us use the facilities at Kinmel Bay Leisure Centre.

“For me I’d love to bring every department under one umbrella so one club one team I believe in giving the youth a stepping stone into the first team to help further their journey.

“We have lost a few players but I want to get away from the fact it was Abergele, for me Abergele had a bad name that’s not what I’m about and the players I’ve retained are all singing from the same hymn sheet.

“We have a good committee in place now we just need a secretary as I’m doing the role for an interim period so it’s a complete rebuild first and foremost we are Kinmel Bay and we grow as a club within the community.”

The 37-year-old will be looking to guide his side up the standings at the first opportunity, with the likes of Ashley Wood, Lewis Moroney, Ben Pamment, Stuart Roberts, Dave Collins, Kieran Ellis and Liam Rowland-Jones all expected to feature heavily during the promotion charge.

“I am very happy with the squad and I believe we have a fantastic opportunity to compete at this level,” added Field.

“I’m not taking anything away from the opposition we will respect every team and welcome them to our home ground.

“The aim this season is to stabilise, we need to work alongside Bill and see where we can take this club.

“Obviously the ultimate aim is to win the league and gain promotion so from now we need to find out what regulations need to be in place to move up if the ground is not up to scratch and hopefully under the guidance of Bill make the necessary steps to address them should he see fit.”

Bay open their league campaign with a home clash with title rivals Llanfairfechan Town.