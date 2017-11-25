RGC remain in command of Principality Premiership West after Swansea win

RGC remain in control of the Principality Premiership West after a () home win over Swansea.

The game began at a frantic pace and it was the away side who drew first blood when Aled Cockwell ran through the RGC rearguard to touch down on five minutes, with James Davies adding the extras.

This joy proved to be short lived as the Gogs hit back immediately following the restart thanks to a fine team move which was finished off by Tom Hughes after eight minutes. Jacob Botica adding the conversion.

Things got even better for the hosts soon after 11 minutes when full-back Dion Jones produced a run from inside his own half to dive over. Botica pulled them further clear with the extras and he continued his flawless afternoon with his first penalty on 13 to increase the hosts’ advantage.

Swansea finally managed to reduce the arrears on 25 minutes courtesy of a well-struck penalty from Davies following a dominant spell of pressure, but Mark Jones’ side responded well and notched their third try of the first period on 28 when Hughes helped himself to his second score after neat build-up play from Jones and Afon Bagshaw. Botica added the conversion and a penalty on 34.

Back came the Swans through an Ashleigh James try on 35 minutes which was converted by Davies, but the home side ended a pulsating half with an unconverted score in added time when Bagshaw went over in the corner in added time.

After the break saw the visitors go over with a big drive through Fenton Holder on 43 for an unconverted try, but Botica despatched another free-kick on 46 to make it a 13-point game.

Another superb pack drive enabled Jon Fox to cross the line for the away side on 54 minutes which Davies converted, and after putting the home side under significant pressure they got their reward in dramatic fashion when Tom Ham drove over three minutes into added time.

Crucially Davies missed the conversion and RGC held on for the narrowest of victories after holding firm during a number of scrums on their own five metre line.