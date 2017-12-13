Hazardous icy conditions delays recovery of overturned vehicle near Prestatyn

A VEHICLE involved in a crash three days ago is now believed to have been recovered.



Hazardous weather conditions prevented the recovery of an overturned car, located on Gwaenysgor Hill, above Prestatyn.



The incident happen on Sunday (December 10). A second car is also believed to be there.



The road is still understood to be closed and will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "A car rolled over on Gwaenysgor Hill. The car has been there for three days. Two vehicles are there, there have been been two incidents.



"The vehicles are now in the process of being recovered. The road has been blocked for for three days, and recovery couldn't take place until now due to the weather conditions."



Icy conditions over the last few days have made the road so dangerous that vehicles haven't been able to get up or down. The area is so steep and icy that even gritters couldn't journey up there.



A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "I believe the road has been closed off by police for several days

since until the road conditions improve."



A yellow weather warning is in place for ice for Wales. The warning is in force from 4pm today (Wednesday) until 11am tomorrow.

[Photo: Geoff Abbott]