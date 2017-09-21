Rhyl's seafront skate park to close this Monday to make way for flagship water park

Rhyl’s seafront skatepark will close this Monday - to make way for the flagship water park which will form a significant part of the waterfront redevelopment.

Work on the detailed design of the brand new replacement skate park is under way and the location of the new facility will be announced shortly.

A planning application for the skate park is expected to be completed in the autumn and work will start early in 2018, with a view to it being ready for the summer months.

The council would like to thank skate park users for their co-operation.

Meanwhile, Alliance Leisure Services have been awarded the contract to develop the water park, with contractors ISG moving on site next week.

Cllr Hugh Evans OBE, Leader of Denbighshire, said: “The future upgrading of the leisure and tourism offer on the coastal front is considered the most critical element of the overall regeneration of Rhyl.

“The proposals for the new ‘Waterfront’ have been developed in such a way as to complement the regeneration plan for the whole town and, because of its location (next to the Sky Tower & Cinema, opposite the new Premier Inn development and close to the Town Centre/High Street retail area), serving as a catalyst for attracting more footfall into Rhyl and driving increased visitor numbers through the Town Centre.

“The relocation of the skate park is an important element of the scheme and this latest development shows that plans for the water park are progressing into a very exciting phase and are on-track to be delivered."

Rhyl Mayor, Cllr Alan James said: "Movement with both the water park and the skate park herald an important turning point in the regeneration of Rhyl. With water park contractors moving on site we take another step forward in boosting the​ town's tourism offer.

“Although we understand some will be disappointed the skate park will close, what will follow will be an enhanced new skate park facility with work starting early next year.

“We'd like to thank everyone for their patience over the coming weeks and months as these important and much-needed changes get underway in Rhyl."