Glan Clwyd celebrates a brilliant set of results

SUPERB A-Level results have been achieved at St Asaph’s Ysgol Glan Clwyd, maintaining the high standards of previous years.

Almost a fifth of all grades achieved were either A* or A grades.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent achieved A-C grades and 99 per cent achieved A-E grades.

“Students and staff deserve praise for their hard work and dedication over the last two years,” said Ysgol Glan Clwyd headteacher Bethan Cartwright.

“The students should also be commended for their valuable contribution to extra-curricular activities and services to the community.

“Almost all students have obtained the grades or points score required for them to enter the university of their choice - attaining their personal, and often challenging targets.”

She added: “We would like to take this opportunity to wish all our students the very best as they take the next step in their careers, and thank their parents/guardians, who have given valuable support to their children and the school over the years.”