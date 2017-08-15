Abergele hospital eye unit named as charity award winner

AN Abergele hospital unit has been chosen for a top national award following praise from patients.

Staff at HM Stanley Eye Unit are one of the winners in this year’s Macular Society Awards for Excellence.

It has been selected in the Clinical Service of the Year category in recognition of its exceptionally good practice in caring for people with macular conditions.

Now in its ninth year, The Macular Society Awards for Excellence is run by the charity to celebrate the inspirational work done to provide services and care for people with macular disease all over the UK.

John Matthews, consultant ophthalmologist at the HM Stanley Eye Unit, said: “The whole team is elated, and we couldn’t have achieved this without all of their work together – right from reception desk, the clerical and nursing staff, health workers and doctors and all the support staff.

“A special thanks to our nurses for getting patients’ checks completed before even seeing a consultant, which is quite a challenge – everyone’s hard work and dedication all adds up.

“Patients are always complimentary about the team we have here, which we’re really proud of. It’s great to have someone put that down on paper.

“We are proud to have achieved this national award, and for the nomination to have originally come from a patient group, we’re just absolutely humbled.”

The team will be presented with the award at the Macular Society’s national annual conference at the Grange Tower Bridge Hotel in London, on September 16.

The Clinical Service of the Year is one of five honours handed out by the vision loss charity The Macular Society.

There are also prizes for Optician / Optometrist of the Year; Rising Star of the Year, Chairman’s Award for Volunteering and Chairman’s Award for Fundraising.

Cathy Yelf, chief executive of the Macular Society, said: “The commitment and dedication of everyone in the team at HM Stanley Eye Unit is clear to see from the tremendous feedback we’ve received about their work.

“They really have made an incredible difference to the lives of people with macular conditions living in their local community and thoroughly deserve this award.”