New president for Prestatyn Rotary Club

Rotarian Dave Smith has been installed as president of Prestatyn Rotary Club for 2017-18.

Dave, who is an engineer at Kent Periscopes in St Asaph, joined Rotary with his wife Jean in 2013 and both have quickly become active members of the club.

utside of Rotary Dave enjoys motorcycling, sometimes with Jean in the sidecar, and is also a keen astronomer and member of North Wales Astronomy Society.

Outgoing president John Sharman wished Dave a successful year in office, and went on to thank the Prestatyn Rotarians for their support in what was a varied programme of fundraising and fellowship.

Highlights included donations of £3,000 to the Glan Clwyd Special Care Baby Unit, £450 to St Kentigern Hospice, £500 for Prestatyn Carnival and £250 to the Prestatyn Men’s Shed, these from the Christmas float collection.

Community awards were given to First Responders Leigh Clayton and Katie Mellor. Rotarian Brian Jones organised Junior Public Speaking and Junior School Choir competitions, and the bucket collection and Scalextric event at the Prestatyn Classic Car Show raised a further £1,060 for St Kentigern Hospice.