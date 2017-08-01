Pupils design Prestatyn restaurant logo

AN artistic schoolboy was invited to an extra care housing scheme to unveil the logo he had designed for its restaurant.

Earlier this year, members of the school council at from Ysgol Penmorfa in Prestatyn visited Nant y Mor, a scheme provided by Wales and West Housing in the town, and used their creative talents to design a logo for the site’s restaurant. They also worked with residents to come up with a name.

Several pupils were shortlisted and Liam Astley, aged 11, was declared the winner.

Liam has named the restaurant Meadow View. His logo features a sun behind a mountain, with clouds and a blue sky.

Liam said: “This is awesome.I couldn’t believe I had won and it’s great to see my logo on the walls and entrance of the restaurant.”

Phoebe Haigh, Darcey Spruce, Aleksander Waszwikwcz and Olivia Marsden were named as runners-up.

Ysgol Penmorfa teacher Kate Roberts said: “The school is keen to engage with the local community and we were therefore excited when we were approached about this project.

“It was a heart-warming experience to observe pupils chatting to residents and we look forward to a long and extremely beneficial partnership.”