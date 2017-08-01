95 year old bowler still in the game

A REMARKABLEsportsman is still ‘bowling’ people over with his talents on the green – at the age of 95.

Bryant Merrick, a founder member of the Ffrith Indoor Bowls Club in Prestatyn, showed he is still a force to be reckoned with during his birthday celebrations.

Bryant joined the North Wales Bowls Centre when it opened in 1989.

The skilled indoor and outdoor crown green bowler has more than 60 years of tournament experience.

Bryant, who lives in Prestatyn, has played for Wales more than 50 times in his career and used to travel across the country, playing indoors and outdoors, with his late wife, Elsie.

A surprise a party was organised for his birthday by his friends at the Ffrith Indoor bowls club.

Bryant, who served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War and until his retirement, ran his own electrical contracting business before retirement.

He said: “I have always kept fit and active and for me bowls is a sport that can be played by people of all abilities.

“I have made many friends over my 60 years in the sport and each day, throughout season, I bowl and meet my many friends and make new ones. The party was a real surprise and started my weekend of celebrations with friends and family.”

Roger Guest, president at the club, added: “Bryant bowls most days and participates in the league fixtures programme.

“Still fit and active, Bryant still drives and travels around Prestatyn and Rhyl area to outdoor games.

“When we surprised him he asked ‘will you do this again for me in five years’ time?’. That, to us all, really sums up our friend.”