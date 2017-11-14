Rhyl family of five chosen as the faces of positive parenting campaign

A Rhyl family are inspiring parents across Wales to build positive, healthy relationship with their children.

Natasha and Dean Jones from Rhyl were selected by a panel of parenting experts from more than 200 entries across the country in an online competition to be the new faces of the Welsh Assembly Government initiative, Parenting. Give it time.

The Jones family - which also includes six-year-old Sebastian, four-year-old Imogen and nine-month-old Eliza - were selected alongside families from Newport, Swansea and Rhydyfelin for their unique outlook and experience raising three children in both English and Welsh.

Natasha said: We live in a bit of a whirlwind at the moment. Dean goes off to work quite early through the week, which means the rest of us need a routine.

”We’ve actually got a chart on the fridge to remind everyone what they need to do to get us out of the house in the morning.

Over the next few months, people will get to know the Jones family and challenges they face through through photographs, videos and posts to provide relatable and positive strategies for parenting.

Parenting. Give it time also offers a website with resources to help parents reinforce positive behaviour in the aim of boosting children’s confidence and to support their development with tips and advice on common parenting concerns including on tantrums, biting, crying and bed times.

Natasha added: “The main rule I live by, even if things are spiralling out of control, is that you need to highlight the positives in their behaviour.

“It probably sounds a bit ‘hippyish’ but I always try to greet them in a morning with a smile and a positive question, like have they had a good sleep or what exciting things are you going to do in school today?

“I find it sets a nice tone for the day if the children feel that they had special connection with me first rather than barking instructions to them and hurrying them along.

Parents can follow the Jones family and their story, or find help on common parenting issues at giveittime.gov.wales.