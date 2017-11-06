Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas apologises after referring to the UK as England

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has apologised after she referred to the UK as England.

The Strictly newcomer had told TV presenter Ruth Langsford and partner Anton Du Beke that there was not a household in England that would not have enjoyed their routine.

Some viewers were angered by the comment as she appeared to forget the other nations which make up the United Kingdom.

Responding to the criticism, Ballas posted on Twitter after the show: "So sorry for saying England rather than The UK in feedback to Ruth & Anton, my mistake! Hope you all enjoyed tonight another wonderful show!"

After the remark, @MollyWilliams14 had tweeted: "We can watch #StrictlyComeDancing across the UK & Ireland ya kno Hun."

@Jo__fibro wrote: "This annoyed us. We all shouted at the tv at the same time 'England?' ?? Clearly to Shirley we don't have TVs in Scotland, Wales and Ireland."

@Disneylady73 tweeted: "Please tell Shirley that people on Scotland see it as well! NOT JUST ENGLAND."

@Ellenm_56 posted: "Shirley has insulted viewers from Scotland Ireland and Wales. It's not only ENGLISH viewers who love strictly. Sort her out."

The new head judge has endured a somewhat tumultuous first seven weeks on the BBC show as she has clashed with professional dancer Brendan Cole and called celebrity Charlotte Hawkins by the wrong name.

She was also criticised for saying Paralympian Jonnie Peacock had a "spring in his step" but the sprinter has said he was left bemused by the reaction.