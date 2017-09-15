SeaAquarium Rhyl call on volunteers to help join in Great British Beach Clean

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help make a beach clean up go swimmingly.

Staff at SeaQuarium Rhyl have already signed up for the Great British Beach Clean, a national event run by the Marine Conservation Society (MCS).

The attraction will be hosting the beach clean on Sunday.

Gaz Mead - SeaQuarium’s Senior Aquarist and organiser of this year’s event - said: “Staff would be delighted if local people and visitors to the area could help us in our quest. The plan is to collect any rubbish from the stretch of beach outside the SeaQuarium. Everything collected will then be collated and the results used in the national annual report.

“Rubbish found in our seas and washed up along our beaches spells disaster for many of the sea creatures, who end up trying to eat it or become tangled in the rubbish.

“It is our responsibility to preserve and protect all sea life and therefore staff want to play their part in keeping our coastline free of rubbish”.

To take part, volunteers can register on Facebook or meet at the SeaQuarium at 10.15am.

The clean up will start at 10.30am and finish at 11.45am.

For more information about this year’s Great British Beach Clean register at www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch/user/register or contact Gaz Mead at the SeaQuarium on 01745 344660.