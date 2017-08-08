The 2017 Journal Wedding Fayre

This year’s Journal Wedding Fayre will take place on Sunday 3rd September 2017, at The Oriel Country Hotel and Spa, in St Asaph. Opening to the public from 11am and running until 4pm, this event is probably the largest wedding fayre in North Wales and not to be missed!

It promises to be a fun packed day for all the family; with catwalk shows, live music and a large variety of stands. The venue accommodates up to 40 exhibitors and we limit the amount of stands per category, to ensure that a comprehensive range of products and services are represented.

Each stand receives a 6ft, linen covered table, with chairs and access to electricity points. Exhibitors can set up from 8am on the day of the event. This year, all stands will be provided with a free hog roast and soft drinks (vouchers will be distributed on arrival) with a vegetarian option available if you prefer.

The cost of exhibiting is £153 plus vat per stand. This includes a free 12cm x 8.5cm (3 column) advertisement, in the Journal’s special 8-page wedding fayre supplement, which we publish for the week of the event.

As newspaper publishers, NWN Media are able to promote this event within eight of our regional titles; for six weeks, across North Wales and Cheshire, so you can be assured of extensive publicity leading up to the Fayre.

A deposit of just £30 secures your stand, for an event that has seen up to 400 visitors through the doors in previous years. If you would like to attend, please contact Clara Meaden on 01745 357511 or email clara.meaden@nwn.co.uk and she will send through booking details.

Last Years event was a great success.

HUNDREDS of brides-to-be and their families flocked to the Journal’s Wedding Fair 2016.

Photographers, make-up artists, cake designers and car hire companies were all on hand at the event, held at Oriel Country Hotel and Spa in St Asaph to help couples plan their perfect day.

Suppliers specialising in professional dove release were in attendance as well as photobooth providers and tailored balloons decorators.

A catwalk show brought a host of dresses and looks to life. There was also live music throughout the day and Ben Williams, manager at the Oriel Health Club and Spa, gave an insight into the hotel’s gym and facilities.

Mandy Ellis, NWN Media’s coastal group advertisement manager, said: "This was another successful wedding fair, with over 85 brides through the door and more than 350 visitors to the event."

There was a spectacular catwalk display from Wedding Belles of Frodsham as well as a performance string quartet String Fusion.

"I would also like to thank Morgan’s hair and beauty of Prestatyn for the models’ hair and make-up and a thank you to all our exhibitors who supported the event, many of whom took bookings on the day."

"A massive thank you also goes to our hosts the Oriel Country Hotel and Spa who once again pulled out all the stops. Finally I would like to thank our models and Journal staff who gave their time on the day."