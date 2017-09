Long Term (from end of September), Peel Street, Abergele LL22. 3 bed spacious end of Terrace House with a large enclosed private rear garden. One parking space to the front, close proximity to schools, buses, trains, supermarket and town centre. This house has just been completely refurbished to a very high standard. £600 PCM, £750 deposit. Two references are required, pets considered. Please ring Andrew on 01745 822579 (answer machine) or 07774 834166