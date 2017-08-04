COLWYN BAY

Fri Aug 04, 2017
Reporter:
Leanne Overthrow
Friday 4 August 2017 10:12
1 Bed, Second Floor Flat. Gas Central Heating, Double Glazing & Insulated walls. Recently re-furbished, Garden & Parking, £600 deposit £110 Per Week Exclusive of Bills. No Smokers or Pets. Call:07775 858155
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
All blind types Made to measure Direct from local factory No agent or middleman Conservatory Solutions All work guaranteed.
rubbish removed, from sofas to old garden waste i can help
Carpets, vinyls, laminates, carpets and upholstery cleaning.
Plasterer free estimates
PROFESSIONAL SKIP HIRE COMPANY IN THE LOCAL NORTH WALES AREA
Hot Properties
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on