Mr Shifter Removals are looking to recruit Various Drivers. 3.5t VAN DRIVER / 7.5t DRIVER / HGV CLASS 2 DRIVER. Must be over 25 years for insurance purposes. The ability to provide outstanding customer service is essential. Experience in the removals industry is a distinct advantage, but not essential as full training will be given. Must be physically fit as job involves heavy lifting, loading and unloading removal vehicles.