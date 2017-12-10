UPDATED: What schools are closed tomorrow in Denbighshire due to snow?

TODAY has seen heavy snowfall across Denbighshire.
The Horseshoe Pass has remained closed all day. All A routes are open, however B routes in the South of the County remain a challenge and agricultural contractors are helping with snow clearance.
Bus services have operated in the main today with a few exceptions.
A spokesperson from Denbighshire County Council said that gritters have been working on shifts all weekend and will continue throughout the night.
“Temperatures are predicted to drop as low as minus eight degrees overnight, at which point the grit is less effective, so drivers are warned to take extra special precautions,” they added.
The Council is advising residents not to travel unless “absolutely necessary”, particularly in the south of the county.
There will be no school transport operating south of the A55 tomorrow. This is likely to impact on the number of schools opening.
To date, the majority of the schools to the south of the A55 will be closed on Monday:
The Council has announced the following schools will be closed. Parents/carers should keep and eye on the Denbighshire County Council website for an updates or information on any further closures and for the full list of schools affected:
St Asaph Infants
Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn
Ysgol Caer Drewyn
Ysgol Carrog
Ysgol Bro Cinmeirch, Llanrhaeadr
Ysgol Pant Pastynog, Prion.
Ysgol Tremeirchion
Ysgol Esgob Morgan, St Asaph
Rhos Street School, Ruthin.
St Brigid’s Secondary School
Ysgol Twm o’r Nant, Denbigh
Ysgol Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd
Ysgol Glan Clwyd, St Asaph
Ysgol y Parc, Denbigh
Ysgol Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd
Denbigh High School
Ysgol Trefnant
Ysgol Gellifor
Ysgol Bryn Clwyd, Llandyrnog
Ysgol Betws Gwerfil Goch
Ysgol Bro Elwern, Gwyddelwern
Ysgol Borthyn, Rhuthun
Ysgol Bryn Collen, Llangollen
Ysgol Carreg Emlyn
Ysgol Pendref, Denbigh
Ysgol Pentrecelyn
Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog
Ysgol Bodfari
Ysgol Gymraeg y Gwernant, Llangollen
Ysgol Frongoch, Denbigh
Ysgol Brynhyfryd, Ruthin
Ysgol Rhewl
Ysgol Plas Cefndy (Mr Seamark’s Class – the school will re-open for remaining pupils who live north of the A55)
Ysgol Pen Barras, Ruthin
Ysgol Henllan
Rhyl High School have put a statement on their website stating that they will be closed tomorrow.
It read: “The school will be CLOSED tomorrow (Monday) as we will have insufficient staff available to open the school, due to travel difficulties as a result of the severe weather conditions.”
UPDATED:
The following secondary schools will be closed, according to the Denbighshire County Council website:
Blessed Edward Jones R.C. High School Rhyl and Rhyl High School – Closed Adverse Weather. Return date: 12/12/2017 09:00
St. Brigid's School Denbigh – Closed Snow. Return date: December 12
Ysgol Glan Clwyd St Asaph – Closed Snow. Return date: December 12
UPDATED: The following primary school is also closed according to the Council website:
Ysgol Y Llys Prestatyn – Closed Adverse Weather. Return date: December 12
Libraries are expected to open tomorrow to allow Council staff to work locally to their homes if they have the ability to do so.
Any limit to the public services available from the libraries will be communicated tomorrow.
Waste services are likely to be restricted in the South of the County.
A Council spokespersona added: “This is due to us trying to catch up after the disruption on Friday. Collections were due in Rhyl and Denbigh – they will take place in Rhyl but not Denbigh. The recycling centres at Denbigh and Ruthin will be closed. Rhyl’s will remain open.”
A decision will be made about leisure centre opening times tomorrow morning. The Council have confirmed that these will be communicated.
