UPDATED: What schools are closed tomorrow in Denbighshire due to snow?

TODAY has seen heavy snowfall across Denbighshire.

The Horseshoe Pass has remained closed all day. All A routes are open, however B routes in the South of the County remain a challenge and agricultural contractors are helping with snow clearance.

Bus services have operated in the main today with a few exceptions.

A spokesperson from Denbighshire County Council said that gritters have been working on shifts all weekend and will continue throughout the night.

“Temperatures are predicted to drop as low as minus eight degrees overnight, at which point the grit is less effective, so drivers are warned to take extra special precautions,” they added.

The Council is advising residents not to travel unless “absolutely necessary”, particularly in the south of the county.

There will be no school transport operating south of the A55 tomorrow. This is likely to impact on the number of schools opening.

To date, the majority of the schools to the south of the A55 will be closed on Monday:

The Council has announced the following schools will be closed. Parents/carers should keep and eye on the Denbighshire County Council website for an updates or information on any further closures and for the full list of schools affected:

St Asaph Infants

Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn

Ysgol Caer Drewyn

Ysgol Carrog

Ysgol Bro Cinmeirch, Llanrhaeadr

Ysgol Pant Pastynog, Prion.

Ysgol Tremeirchion

Ysgol Esgob Morgan, St Asaph

Rhos Street School, Ruthin.

St Brigid’s Secondary School

Ysgol Twm o’r Nant, Denbigh

Ysgol Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd

Ysgol Glan Clwyd, St Asaph

Ysgol y Parc, Denbigh

Ysgol Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd

Denbigh High School

Ysgol Trefnant

Ysgol Gellifor

Ysgol Bryn Clwyd, Llandyrnog

Ysgol Betws Gwerfil Goch

Ysgol Bro Elwern, Gwyddelwern

Ysgol Borthyn, Rhuthun

Ysgol Bryn Collen, Llangollen

Ysgol Carreg Emlyn

Ysgol Pendref, Denbigh

Ysgol Pentrecelyn

Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog

Ysgol Bodfari

Ysgol Gymraeg y Gwernant, Llangollen

Ysgol Frongoch, Denbigh

Ysgol Brynhyfryd, Ruthin

Ysgol Rhewl

Ysgol Plas Cefndy (Mr Seamark’s Class – the school will re-open for remaining pupils who live north of the A55)

Ysgol Pen Barras, Ruthin

Ysgol Henllan

Rhyl High School have put a statement on their website stating that they will be closed tomorrow.

It read: “The school will be CLOSED tomorrow (Monday) as we will have insufficient staff available to open the school, due to travel difficulties as a result of the severe weather conditions.”

UPDATED:

The following secondary schools will be closed, according to the Denbighshire County Council website:

Blessed Edward Jones R.C. High School Rhyl and Rhyl High School – Closed Adverse Weather. Return date: 12/12/2017 09:00

St. Brigid's School Denbigh – Closed Snow. Return date: December 12

Ysgol Glan Clwyd St Asaph – Closed Snow. Return date: December 12

UPDATED: The following primary school is also closed according to the Council website:

Ysgol Y Llys Prestatyn – Closed Adverse Weather. Return date: December 12

Libraries are expected to open tomorrow to allow Council staff to work locally to their homes if they have the ability to do so.

Any limit to the public services available from the libraries will be communicated tomorrow.

Waste services are likely to be restricted in the South of the County.

A Council spokespersona added: “This is due to us trying to catch up after the disruption on Friday. Collections were due in Rhyl and Denbigh – they will take place in Rhyl but not Denbigh. The recycling centres at Denbigh and Ruthin will be closed. Rhyl’s will remain open.”

A decision will be made about leisure centre opening times tomorrow morning. The Council have confirmed that these will be communicated.