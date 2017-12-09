Snow update for Denbighshire - Saturday morning

Gritting teams have been working overnight and are continuing to work on Saturday morning to treat the Denbigshire’s roads, with the priority given to main A and B routes. Agricultural contractors are also being used to assist the council.

According to Denbighshire County Council:

The Horseshoe Pass near Llangollen remains closed – but most other major routes across the county are open. Drivers being warned to take care and to allow extra time for any journeys.

Buses in the Ruthin area are running broadly to time. All Arriva routes are operating from Ruthin towards the coast today. The service between Ruthin and Wrexham is being assessed. The service between Ruthin and Mold is also operating.

All libraries are open this morning (except Corwen which does not open normally on Saturdays)

Leisure:

Llangollen Leisure Centre - Closed

Corwen Leisure Centre – Open, Swimming Lessons Cancelled

Ruthin Leisure Centre – Closed

Ruthin Craft Centre – Open until 4pm

Denbigh Leisure Centre – Open, Astro Turf Pitch Closed

St Asaph Leisure Centre – Closed

Rhyl Leisure Centre – Open

Nova Prestatyn – Open

Prestatyn Leisure Centre – Open, Astro Turf Pitch Closed

North Wales Bowls Centre – Open

Rhyl Harbour - Open

The forecast is for a band of heavy snow to affect North Wales on Sunday and Denbighshire Council says it is continuing to monitor the forecast and will have teams of staff ready to deal with any snow issues.