Rhyl Christmas lights switch on: X Factor stars transform town with blaze of colour

X-FACTOR finalists helped the Rhyl mayor transform the town into a blaze of colour at the weekend.

The countdown to Christmas was launched in style in the town on Saturday. Reggie ‘n’ Bollie (formerly Menn on Poinnt), a Ghanaian music duo consisting of Reggie Zippy and Bollie Babeface, pushed the big red button to switch on the lights, along with the mayor, Cllr Alan James.

A number of other celebrities also took to the stage, including cast members belonging to this year’s Pavilion pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.

Vicky Entwistle - best known for playing Janice Battersby in Coronation Street – was joined by Amy Thompson, Sarah-Jane Buckley, Sean Jones and Charles Burden.

X-Factor contestants Sam Lavery and Christian Burrows also attended the official switch-on, along with the band, Contagious, and singer Caz McElroy.

Cllr James said: “The Rhyl lights switch-on was a triumph. To see the town packed full of people and ablaze with colour and music was a great start to the festive season.

“The next couple of weeks is jam-packed with Rhyl events, with something for everybody.

”What was especially nice was all the great comments about Rhyl, the friendliness of the people and the warm welcome extended by the people of the town. A terrific time was had by all.”​​

The event was organised by Denbighshire County Council and supported by Rhyl Town Council.

Pictures by Terry Williams