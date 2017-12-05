Rhuddlan's new Aldi to open on Thursday

A DECORATED Olympian is to host the grand opening of Aldi’s Rhuddlan store on Thursday.

Team GB rower Matthew Langridge, an Olympic gold-medal winning rower at Rio 2016, will be meeting shoppers when the German chain throws open the doors at its new store at Unit 2, Trem Castell.

Aldi’s seasonal superstar, Kevin the Carrot, will also make a special appearance. The lovable Christmas advert star will be tucked away inside one of 100 crackers presented to shoppers on the morning of the opening. One lucky winner will receive £100 worth of shopping vouchers from Aldi.

Speaking ahead of the Rhuddlan store opening, Matthew said: "Aldi has been such a fantastic supporter of Team GB over the past few years, so opening the Rhuddlan store is a great way for me to give back. I’m really excited to meet local shoppers and introduce them to their new Aldi.”

The festive ‘Freshtival’ - a celebration of Aldi’s commitment to providing fresh, British produce this Christmas - will also feature a visit from the RNLI Rhyl and their mascot, Stormy Stan.

Aldi is set to make a donation of tea and coffee to the RNLI, as well as biscuits, hot chocolate and other treats to the team based in Rhyl, which is one of the busiest lifeboat stations in Wales.

The new 1,254 sqm store will also provide shoppers with 130 parking bays. A total of 15 new jobs have been created and Aldi is still recruiting for a variety of roles in the area, including store assistants and apprentices. Information and applications on all roles at Aldi can be found at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores

Adam Raby, store manager, said: “The team is really excited to open the store and deliver the award-winning products and passionate customer service that our shoppers deserve.

“There’s a free Christmas dinner up for grabs as well as the chance to meet an Olympic hero, so we’re expecting a fantastic opening morning. We’ll also have some great, festive Specialbuys on offer if you need some gift inspiration.”

[Photo - screenshot - Aldi Stores UK/Twitter]