Man taken to hospital after being pulled from the sea at Rhyl

A MAN was taken to hospital after being pulled from the sea unconscious.

A rescue mission was launched after a man was seen disappearing under the surf, just to the West of the Seaquarium in Rhyl.

Emergency services rushed to the scene last Thursday after being alerted by a member of the public. The man was unconscious when first located, he then became conscious but began showing signs of hypothermia.

The coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon arrived but a decision was made to take the man to Glan Clwyd Hospital by ambulance.

Deputy second coxswain Paul Frost said: “A member of the public had seen the male wading into the sea and immediately dialled 999. Police, who were in the area, responded and called for assistance from the RNLI and coastguard. The volunteer crew of Rhyl lifeboat, and volunteer coastguard officers were paged and mustered at the lifeboat station.

“The weather was a near-gale onshore with heavy surf, precluding any launch of the inshore lifeboat, and the crew were preparing the all-weather lifeboat to launch when the UK coastguard at Holyhead reported that the police had located the man in the surf and had managed to get him ashore.”

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at shortly before 8.40pm on Thursday evening to reports of a man in the water off East Parade, Rhyl.

“We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and two paramedics in rapid response vehicles and a man was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital in a stable condition.”