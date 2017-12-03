Kind-hearted Rhyl mature student creates calendar for hospital

A MATURE student who goes straight from the classroom for dialysis three times a week has utilised his new found camera skills to produce a calendar for the hospital’s Renal unit.

Ray Dollery, of Rhyl who moved to North Wales from Reading several years ago, has regular dialysis at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan for his kidneys.

On one occasion, his hospital social worker Linda suggested he should take up an interest.

The photographer, aged in his late 50s, is currently studying on the NCFE Level 2 Photography course at Coleg Llandrillo’s Abergele campus, after previously completing both the introductory and Level 1 courses.

Ray said: “I immediately thought about photography, as I had always had an interest in the subject.

”After I enrolled on the introductory course, and built up an initial portfolio, I showed my photos to the staff and patients at the Renal unit. Linda asked me – how much would you charge to put together our Friends of Renal Care annual charity calendar?

“I responded, how could I charge a fee after all that you and the staff have done for me?”

The calendar features photos of landscapes, including: Conwy Marina (calendar cover shot), Ogwen Valley, Llyn Padern (Llanberis), Beaumaris Lighthouse, views from Snowdon summit and Llangollen Viaduct.

Ray added: “I was absolutely delighted to be able to give something back to the unit and the staff, after all the support they have given me.

“I have had a fantastic time studying on the courses. It has helped me both socially and mentally, as well as improving my photographic skills immensely.”

The calendars are available for purchase at the hospital’s diabetes and renal unit, priced £4 a copy, with all profits going to the charity.