Man's death under investigation following incident at Kinmel Bay recycling plant

A RECYCLING centre in Kinmel Bay has been closed as a mark of respect after the death of a man there last night.

The man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at Recycle Cymru on the Tir Llwyd Industrial Park at 7.30pm.

The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

North Wales Police, North Wales Fire and Rescue and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the site last night.

Recycle Cymru managing director Stephen Jones said; “I’d just like to say how devastated I am am. We’re co-operating fully with the investigation by the HSE.

“My thoughts are with the man’s family. We will be closed at least for today and for some of next week as a mark of respect.”

A spokesman for Welsh Ambulance Service Trust said: “We were called at approximately 7.25pm yesterday.

”We sent two paramedics in rapid response vehicle and a member of our special operations response team to the scene.”

Det Chief Insp Neil Harrison of North Wales Police said: “We are liasing with the HSE and the man’s family have been informed.”

The HSE has been approached for comment.