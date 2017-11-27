Two men jailed for selling drugs on the streets of Rhyl

A young man from Liverpool who had never been in any trouble before had been used by others higher up the supply chain to sell drugs in Rhyl.

A Mold Crown court judge said that Class A drugs were causing untold problems for society as a whole.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said heroin and cocaine caused problems for those addicted, to their families, and the victims of inquisitive crime caused to fund the purchase of drugs.

The young man and a Rhyl man caught peddling class A drugs in Rhyl received three year sentences.

Kevin Fields, aged 20, of Breckfield in Liverpool, said to be selling drugs in an alleyway in the resort, received a three year youth custody sentence after he admitted two charges of possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply, and four charges of supplying the drugs.

Co-defendant Ricky Palmer, 34, of Hensworth Crescent in Rhyl, was jailed for three years, after he admitted the supply of heroin.

It follows a police operation in Rhyl town centre.

In January this year Field was seen acting suspiciously in an alleyway. When stopped he had both drugs in his possession together with cash.

When his phone was examined, messages referring to drugs supply were found.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said that Field was travelling from Liverpool to Rhyl and playing “an important part in the drugs supply chain”.

Four days later Palmer was arrested for supplying heroin in the alleyway.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a woman Chloe Jones, 27, of Bath Street in Rhyl, when she failed to turn up in court for sentence for the second time. She had admitted allowing premises to be used for drugs offences.

Matthew Dunford, prosecuting, said that Fields was stopped by police last January and he was found to have nine wraps of heroin and eight wraps of crack cocaine.

Palmer was arrested after he supplied a woman with heroin and his phone also contained drugs messages. His DNA was found on the packaging of the heroin.

Sarah Yates, for Fields, said that he had no previous convictions. It was entirely out of character.

It was clear that he had been used by others higher up the drugs supply chain, she said.

Oliver King, for Palmer, said that his client was a low level street dealer. He was an user whose benefit was getting more drugs at a discounted rate.

But he had now been drugs free for a month and was providing negative tests.

That would allow him to get his life back on track.

The defendant lived with his wife and also had sole custody of his son from a previous relationship.