A 15-YEAR-old Prestatyn High School pupil who went missing from home has been found.

Alyshia Chadwick attended school last Friday (November 24) but concerns were raise when she did not return home. North Wales Police appealed for information relating to Alyshia whereabouts.

The teenager has now been found.

Police tweeted: “15-year-old Alyshia Chadwick was found safe on November 25. Thanks for all your RTs.”