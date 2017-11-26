Young Bala footballers hand over cheque in memory of Catrin Haf Williams Ellis

Bala Junior Football Club this week presented a cheque for £363.43 to the Enfys Ward, in memory of the late Catrin Haf Williams Ellis.

Dave Thorp, chairman of Bala Junior Football Club said, “It was decided that the proceeds from this year’s summer football tournament would go to the Enfys Ward, North Wales’ Cancer Treatment Centre at Glan Clwyd Hospital, where Catrin received her treatment.

”Catrin’s sons have all been members of Bala Junior Football Club and we all hope that the money raised will help the Enfys Ward continue with its fantastic work supporting cancer patients and their families.”