ENTS Prestatyn's Gintis cap off stellar year

Alt-country indie heroes Gintis are celebrating a bumper year with a return to their roots.

The Prestatyn band will be at Old Colwyn’s TAPE Community Music and Film for the final gig of their 2017 tour this Saturday.

Lead guitarist Kyle Lee said: “TAPE Community Music and Film holds a special place in our hearts.

“Both myself and drummer Joe both worked there many moons ago, and we recorded our first album, Happy Drunken Accidents, and second, Idiot Guides and Plans, there under the guidance of Tape director Steve Swindon.”

The band have been fixtures of Focus Wales Festival in Wrexham and this year played to a packed out Rising tent at The Green Man Festival in Brecon – two of the foremost industry launchpads for emerging Welsh bands.

Kyle said: “We were very lucky this year to receive a BBC Introducing ‘Launchpad’ grant, which meant we could afford to get back in the studio.

“As luck would have it, one of our biggest heroes, Bill Ryder-Jones, guitarist of The Coral and a great producer, admitted he was a fan, which was all we needed to sink our claws in!”

The band’s latest double A-side single, Dennis and Oh My Little Malcontent, was produced by the singer-songwriter and released on indie label Popty Ping. It has been played on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio Wales and Neil Crud’s TudnoFM show.

Come see what all the fuss is about at 7pm when Gintis will be joined by State Sponsored Jukebox and Dead Dead Dead at TAPE. Tickets are £5 and are available via TAPE Community Music and Film’s eventbrite.co.uk page.