Council to launch new video to promote local shops

A Council have announced they are to launch a new video they hope will encourage shoppers to use their local high streets over the festive period.

Denbighshire County Council has produced its second festive shopping clip to showcase the wide range of products available on the county’s high streets.

The two-minute video features a host of the county’s traders highlighting what is available in Denbighshire.

The clip will be released on November 24 and will be available on the Council’s social media platforms.

Mark Sugarman, who has run clothing store Detour in Rhyl for 30 years features in the video.

He said: “We pride ourselves on fantastic customer service and have done for 30 years, that is why people keep coming back. We have knowledgeable staff who can give you help and advice.

“Shopping locally is good for the local economy, it safeguards and creates jobs and benefits your local town. It helps build local communities.

“Shopping locally is easier, if there is a problem, you don’t have to travel as far to get it sorted and you get great service.”

The video was produced as part of the #LoveLiveLocal campaign which supports local traders by encouraging customers and businesses to post pictures of great products and experiences on social media.

Leader of Denbighshire, Councillor Hugh Evans OBE, said: “The aim of the video is to showcase the wealth of local businesses we have here in the county.

“We have great small businesses who have got everything you need from bespoke gifts to everyday essentials and delicious produce to help celebrate Christmas.

“The aim of the film is to inspire local people in Denbighshire to visit their local high streets before shopping online or visiting shops outside of the county.

“Money spent locally stays in the local economy and benefits everyone in Denbighshire. This clip is part of our work on developing the local economy by supporting high street businesses.”