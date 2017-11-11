Where you can pay respects to the fallen this Remembrance Weekend

PEOPLE in the region are being invited to pay their respects this week and during this weekend’s Festival of Remembrance to those who served and fell for their country.

A two-minute silence will be held at the Co-op on Market Street in Abergele, on Saturday (Remembrance Day). On Sunday, the Abergele branch of the Royal British Legion will assemble at 9.30am at the Castle Hotel ready for a march at 9.45am.

A service will be held at St Michael’s Church at 10am.

In Towyn, a two-minute silence will be held on Saturday. People are invited to meet at the war memorial, St Mary’s Church, at 11am.

On Sunday, there will be a Remembrance service and act of Remembrance. Assemble at the war memorial, St Mary's Church.

In Rhyl, there will be a service at the cenotaph on Saturday at 11am.

On Sunday, there will be a Remembrance service at St Thomas’ Church from 9.30am till 10.30am. A march to the Remembrance Gardens will follow.

The Rev Andy Grimwood will lead service and Stuart Harris will read as the sun goes down. There will then be a minute’s silence.

Rhyl Lifeboat will release flares and TheLast Post will sound. There will be a bus for veterans from the church to the gardens with refreshments to follow in the town hall.

Rhuddlan Town Council will unite in silence to honour the fallen. On Sunday, dignitaries and councillors will join residents to honour the sacrifices made by servicemen and women in the two world wars and recent conflicts.

Cllr Andy Smith, Mayor of Rhuddlan, said: “Remembrance Sunday is always very well attended throughout the town and I’m sure this year will be no different.”

A parade will leave Rhuddlan Community Centre at 10.30am. A service in St Mary’s Church will follow at 10.45am. The parade will return to the community centre where organisations will lay wreaths at the cenotaph.

The public are welcome to be part of Rhuddlan’s Remembrance Day. For more information, telephone the town clerk on 07775673706 or email clerk@rhuddlantowncouncil.gov.uk.

On Sunday, people are invited to meet at the car park behind the parish church in Prestatyn at 2.15pm for 2.30pm for a parade, followed by a service at the church at 3pm.

In St Asaph, a service will take place at 10am at St Asaph Cathedral and then a walk down the High Street to the cenotaph at 11am, with flag bearers leading the way.

At 11.30am, at the cenotaph, a service will start for the fallen; then at noon, silence and prayers.

Wreaths will be laid by the mayor of St Asaph, Cllr Colin Hardie, and other organisations.

The event will conclude with final prayers and a blessing by the Bishop of St Asaph, the Rt Rev Gregory Cameron, or the Dean.

All details were correct immediately prior to the Journal going to press on Tuesday.