Seal spotted at Rhyl Splash Point

CONCERNED residents have rushed to the side of a seal, spotted at Splash Point in Rhyl.

The Journal received a call this morning. The seal is stranded. He was spotted beyond the rocks, close to the sea defence wall.

An eye-witness, who asked not to be named, said: “He is quite motionless. To be honest, he just looked knackered.

“There was about five to six local residents gathered around him. He is quite high up, on the rocks. He gave me a look to say ‘why am I here.’

”He is about the size of a small child.”

The RSPCA have been called. The Journal has approached the charity for comment.

Photos: Don Jackson-Wyatt