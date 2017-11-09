Marina Quay nets another big name for Rhyl

The next big retail giant has confirmed its plans to set up at Rhyl’s Marina Quay.

Property developers Scarborough International Properties Limited have secured German chain Aldi to join Farmfoods, Poundworld, Greggs and the Range as part of the £25 million seafront development’s Phase I.

Jack Abou-Jaoude, development manager of Scarborough International Properties, said: “We are delighted to have been able to work with Aldi in providing a solution to their expanding presence in Rhyl.

“Our retail and leisure scheme will provide shops to meet the needs of the growing population of Rhyl and surrounds.”

The leading global discount supermarket chain has agreed to take a 18,567 square foot unit at the retail and leisure development, relocating from their current store on Wellington Road.

Aldi plan to retain all existing staff of the Wellington Road premises and are anticipating creating even more jobs for Rhyl residents.

Aldi’s intentions are welcome news for Rhyl. The Journal recently reported that confirmed anchor store The Range are still yet to officially confirm an opening date, despite initial speculation they would open in time for Christmas.

The construction and opening dates of Aldi are expected to be confirmed soon, with a number of food and beverage retailers also soon to be revealed.