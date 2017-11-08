Rhyl school to introduce slippers in class

A PRIMARY school is relaxing its dress code and allowing slippers in the classroom.

Ysgol Emmanuel in Rhyl will be the second school in Denbighshire to introduce the wearing of slippers.

The initiative, to be introduced in January for children in the foundation phase, has been supported by the Parent Voice group of mums and dads at the school.

Earlier this year, Ysgol y Parc in Denbigh brought in the wearing slippers. Teachers have also joined in with the more relaxed and comfortable learning environment, in the belief that it will help improve results.

A letter, sent to parents of children at Ysgol Emmanuel, explains the rationale behind the scheme.

It states: “Following discussions with staff, children and parent voice we have decided to introduce the wearing of slippers in foundation phase, starting in January 2018.

“Research has shown that: children are more engaged and learn better, children behave better and children feel more at home and relaxed.

“As a department we feel that this would be extremely beneficial for our children and therefore are asking you to supply a pair of simple, cheap and comfortable slippers with a rubber sole for your child in January to wear inside the class and the school.”

Pupils will still be required to wear black school schools or black trainers for outings or trip.

“However, on a daily basis, children may arrive at school in any chosen or boots appropriate for the weather.”

The letter goes on to say: “Please be aware that these will be used outside so wellies or old boots/shoes would be best as the children will be using the garden, field etc in all weathers.”