Rhyl shop window honours the fallen

A funeral director’s is putting its shop windows to good use to mark this year’s Festival of Remembrance.

Morris Funeral Directors is stopping passers by on Rhuddlan Road in Rhyl with intricate and reverent window displays paying respects to the fallen.

Donna-Marie Williams, administrator of Morris Funeral Directors, said: “This is the first time we have had a window display.

“We received a brochure from the Colourful Coffins company with the displays and thought we have an excellent window space to support this good cause.”

The three windows all feature fields of poppies with World War Two aircraft and paratroopers overhead, marching soldiers and a graveyard printed within special voiles netted curtains.

The themed windows have been in place since the Poppy Appeal was launched on October 26 started and will remain there until Remembrance Sunday.

Morris Funeral Directors will also be selling poppies in support of the Royal British Legion for the first time in addition to receiving donations for the charity in the past.

Ms Williams added: “There has been a great public response and those that have come in have had poppies and commented on how wonderful the window looks.”