Daughter of Rhyl shopkeeper pens letter to 'boys who killed my daddy – the man with the bandana was my daddy'

The widow of Rhyl shopkeeper Amarjeet (VJ) Singh Bhaker, stabbed in the neck during a violent incident in the resort in April, has described the father of her two children as one in a million.

Sushi Dash told how her world had been changed for ever.

She read out her own victim impact statement at Mold Crown Court today where the two teenage killers were sentenced for his manslaughter.

She revealed that one of her children had written a letter to his killers.

It read: “To the boys who killed my daddy – the man with the bandana was my daddy. You made everyone cry in Manchester because you just killed my daddy.”

She described him as “funny” and “the best person in the world.”

In her letter she wrote: “He laughed, he was funny, his name was VJ. We now feel very sad that he is gone.

“My mum is now on her own and she cries all the time. My mum in the best mum. My dad lived singing and dancing. He was a good Sikh and he was our dad.”

In her statement, his widow said that VK was a son, brother, husband and friend to many, a father to their two girls.

He was kind, gentle, caring and considerate, a people’s man and a true friend

VJ would go out of his way to help people.

He was lively, happy, and even if something was wrong he would have a positive way to make things better.

“He had the most unforgettable smile and personality,” she explained.

“He was truly one in a million and the joy in my children’s lives.”

Her husband ran two businesses and worked hard, travelling to Wales daily, in order to support his family.

But he always had time for the children.

“We all lovely him greatly and he has been taken,” she explained.

Words and tears could not explain how they felt.

He was devoted to his faith, supported his community and his family.

“We would eat together, pray together and go on day trips together,” she said.

“VJ was not only my husband, he was my best friend, companion and soul mate.”

She had known him since she was 17 and she disclosed that she had cancer but that he “saved me, respected me, loved me for me and stood by my side.”

She said: “We expected to grow old together.”

Now he would never see the girls grow into young women, never see them finish school or graduate, celebrate birthdays or give them away in marriage.

“We have lost our world.

“Trying to imagine life without him is impossible. But I have to face the fact that he has been taken away from us. I sometimes feel my life ended when his ended. He left for work that Friday and never came back.”

She stressed that VJ was not a violent person.

When faced with aggravated situations he would try and find a peaceful resolution, she said.

Outside court, she said that it was “yet another wasteful and unnecessary death” at the hands of people armed with knives.

“But if any good can be served by Amarjeet’s death, it would be to demonstrate to young people in our communities that to carry, or to arm yourself with a knife, could have deadly consequences.

“It not only results in the taking of a life but the ruination of other lives, as has been the case for me and my children.”