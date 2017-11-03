Choir taster morning for youngsters to be held in St Asaph Cathedral

THE angelic voices of a children will be heard during a cathedral chorister taster morning.

St Asaph Cathedral will host a Come and be a Cathedral Chorister event on Saturday, November 11 between 10am and 12pm. Girls and boys – in school years three to six - are being encouraged to attend the session to experience what life is like as a chorister at the Cathedral.

Director of Music, Alan McGuinness said: “Singing is a fun team activity and a great way of making new friends. The open session is for children who enjoy singing.

“The advantages of being a chorister are tremendous. Many parents comment on the improvement in their child’s overall educational development. The choristers have the best possible musical education, as well as having that unique opportunity to sing regularly in the Cathedral.”

For further information or to book a free place, contact Alan McGuinness, the director of music, on 01745 584053 or email organist@stasaphcathedral.org.uk