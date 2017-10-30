UPDATE: Cookhouse and Pub set to join Premier Inn development on West Parade in Rhyl

PLANS for a Cookhouse and Pub at the site of Rhyl’s Premier Hotel development have been lodged.

The hotel and restaurant – at the site of the former Honey Club in West Rhyl – was set to feature a 70-bedroom Premier Inn hotel, Brewers Fayre restaurant and 71 car parking spaces. Cookhouse and Pub, who have a site in Oldbury and set to launch in Holystone, Ripley and Kilmarnock before the end of the year, will take up the space initially earmarked for Brewers Fayre.

An application – for the display of signage in relation to the restaurant – has now been submitted to Denbighshire County Council by Whitbread PLC. Whitbread have proposed wall mounted primary and secondary brand signs to communicate the “nature of the operators business and direct guests as necessary.”

The Cookhouse and Pub is not the same chain as the CookHouse Pub & Carvery in Prestatyn.

A spokesperson from the Cookhouse and Pub said: “Whitbread are not replacing Brewers Fayre with Cookhouse and Pub. Due to the success of the initial launch of Cookhouse and Pub, they have decided to bring the new concept to the area and are hugely excited to do so.”

The spokesperson went on to say that there will be no Brewers Fayre at this site – just Cookhouse and Pub.

Denbighshire County Council have been approached for comment.

Last month, Matt Gent, Project and Programme Manager at Premier Inn, said: "We are looking forward to opening our doors to customers in February 2018."

The hotel can be seen on the Premier Inn website. A description reads: “Rhyl Seafront hotel, new hotel, opening soon. Perched on the tranquil North Wales seafront, close to Rhyl train station.”