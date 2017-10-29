Abergele 12-year-old launches business

A BOY who is not yet a teenager has started his own business.

James Rowe, 12, makes hand-built miniature wheelbarrow flower containers.

The pupil of Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan in Abergele creates his planters in his back garden at the weekends and after school.

James, who aspires to be a pilot and is keen to take flying lessons in the future, launched his venture a few months ago.

He has sold 30 wheelbarrows and charges £12 for the planters and an extra £3 for personalised text.

He said: “It’s all because I want to be a pilot. I am in the air cadets but even before then I wanted to fly. This is me paying for myself.”

Earlier this month, James had his products on display at the Towyn and Kinmel Bay autumn fair.

Lee Cummins, his headteacher, said: “It is great to hear about our learners embracing our dare to achieve attitude outside school. I wish him every luck with this venture.”

James advertises his wheelbarrows with posters around Rhyl.