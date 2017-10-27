Kinmel Bay man denies murder of partner

A man charged with the murder of his partner will go on trial in November.

Defendant Anthony James Bird, 48, is charged with murdering mum-of-two Tracy Kearns in Kinmel Bay.

Bird, 48, appeared at Mold Crown Court today via a live television link from Altcourse prison, in Liverpool, for a pre-trial review.

He is charged with murdering the 43-year-old at the home they shared in Cader Avenue between May 7 and May 11.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge at an earlier hearing.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said that the trial was due to start on November 13.

It is expected to last ten days.

Bird was remanded in custody in the meantime.

Prosecuting barrister Anna Price said the custody time limited exceeded on November 13.

Defending barrister Matthew Curtis did not apply for bail.

Tracy Kearn’s body was found after an extensive police search.

In a tribute at the time of her death, her mother, Eileen, said the former supermarket manager was a "wonderful mother who adored her children".

"She had a bubbly personality and was a real good laugh. She will be missed by us all," she said.