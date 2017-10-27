Enforce ruling to stop charging at Rhyl car park, says AM

AN ASSEMBLY Member has called on Denbighshire Council to stop the operators of a car park from charging motorists, in defiance of a planning ruling.

Euro Car Parks, which runs the parking area next to Matalan in Rhyl, is still operating its pay and display machines, despite being refused permission to do so by Denbighshire’s planning committee.

Vale of Clwyd AM Ann Jones said: “The planning committee made the right decision to enforce the planning condition to not allow parking charges at this site.

“The decision should be adhered to and it is not acceptable that the parking payment machines remain in place.

“I have written to Denbighshire planning and asked that enforcement measures be taken.”

Two weeks ago planning committee refused a request by Euro Car Parks to lift condition six of the original planning consent from 2001 for the land at Greenfield Place.

The condition has allowed for free parking for customers and shoppers using the town centre.

The authority had previously given permission to allow two ticket machines to be installed, but advised charges should not been levied until the condition had been reconsidered.

Even so the machines were installed and charges have been made since last July.

Just before going to press, the Journal checked the car park, and a number of vehicles were displaying tickets which had been bought at the machines.

Town and county councillor Patricia Jones also called on Denbighshire to take action.

She said: “I argued for the condition to be part of the original planning permission in 2001 and I again argued it be maintained at last week’s planning committee meeting.

“I’ve had a lot of people complain to me, and I feel very strongly about it.

“As the charging is continuing I will ask the council’s planning officers to take action to ensure it is stopped and the decision is enforced.”

Meanwhile, Graeme Rich, administrator of the the Rhyl Forum website, posted a copy of a letter he had sent to Euro Car Parks which administers the car park, Nectar Asset Management of Copenhagen, who own it, and Matalan.

The letter stated: “Your pay and display machines are still fully operational at Greenfield Place and people are still paying to park there. This has been the case since July 2017.

“I understand you are fully aware, that the charging for parking at this particular site is at present in breach of condition six of planning permission.

“Your company continues to take people’s money by charging for parking in what appears to be an ‘illegal’ manner.

“I would urge you to take the machines out of action with immediate effect, and provide contact details where people who have been charged or issued with an invoice for non-payment, since July 2017, can write to obtain a full refund.”

The Journal has made several attempts to contact Euro Car Parks, but has been unable to get any response from the company.