Porter's Coffee house officaly opens in Rhyl

A new coffee shop dedicated to helping vulnerable people get back into the job market has officially opened in Rhyl.

Porter’s Coffee Shop at the Rhyl Library and One Stop Shop, was formally opened with Chairman of Denbighshire County Council Pete Prendergast cutting the ribbon at the the ceremony.

Councillor Prendegast, of Rhyl South West, said:”To hear that more than 50 people have gained employment through CAIS Social Enterprises is wonderful.”

“Initiatives like Porter’s catering and customer service training are vital as the town gets set to capitalise on a multi-million pound redevelopment programme set to deliver hundreds of new jobs.”

Porter’s Rhyl is part of the newly-enhanced service at Rhyl Libraryand One Stop Shop, which supports vulnerable people in communities across Wales, providing hospitality and customer service training to people struggling to get into the employment market.

All proceeds from the Coffee Shop are reinvested in the work of registered charity CAIS and last year CAIS Social Enterprises was named as a winner at the national Social Business Wales awards.

Natalie Worgan, 31 from Pensarn and one of the first people to receive training in Rhyl said:” I suffered from mental health problems, and used to shut myself away in the flat. I came here to volunteer, and in May I was offered a bank staff role. Now I’ve been able to meet new people, and help people.”

CAIS Social Enterprises has already helped 119 people achieve 221 qualifications in the area, with 51 moving on into rewarding employment, and also operates Porter’s Coffee Shops in Colwyn Bay and Cardiff, the Troop Café veterans’ hub in Llandudno, and the Station Court meetings and events venue in Colwyn Bay.