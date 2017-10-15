Firefighters tackle house blaze in Gronant

A HOUSE was damaged in a fire caused by an electrical fault.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Nant Y Gro, Gronant, at around 9.30am.

The fire caused 100 per cent damage to the front room, and 95 per cent smoke damage to the first floor.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said occupants inside the property were treated with breathing apparatus and for shock, but were not injured or harmed.

The spokesman said: “Crews from Rhyl and Prestatyn used two hose reels, one main jet, an extension ladder and thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

”It was caused by an electrical fault and the stop-call came shortly after 1pm.”

Neighbours told of their terror at witnessing the flames but also praised the fire service for their speedy response.

An eye witness, who asked not to be named, said: “The fire started and I was upstairs when I heard the owner shouting and his dogs barking.

“The next thing the smoke was pouring out of the windows and then it went up in flames.

“I was shocked and couldn’t stop shaking because I’ve been in a house fire myself.

“The firemen put it out pretty quick.”

Another resident who did not wished to be named, added: “I saw thick smoke coming from the windows and 15 minutes later it was just a big blaze.”