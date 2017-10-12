One of Britain's most prolific thieves given another chance after stealing from Aldi in Rhyl

One of Britain’s most prolific thieves was given another chance to mend his ways yesterday (Thursday) after a court heard he had formed a relationship with a mum.

David Archer’s new girlfriend was said to have taken pity on the man whose record of offences is nearing the 400 mark.

He appeared in custody before a court at Caernarfon and admitted stealing a bottle of alcohol and socks from Aldi at Rhyl. A 60-day suspended jail term was imposed and he was banned from Aldi stores in England and Wales and has to pay £200 costs.

Defence solicitor Huw Roberts said jobless Archer, 62, of Balmoral Grove, Rhyl, was “fed up with his life” but was now in a relationship with a mother. Archer had been drunk when he walked out of Aldi with the items.

District judge Gwyn Jones told Archer he could continue to work with the probation service. He added:”It’s up to you Mr Archer. We will oblige you with custody next time if you want to come and see us.”

Previous hopes he would change because of a new dog proved unfounded.