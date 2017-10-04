Jellyfish awareness floats into Rhyl

JELLYFISH awareness has floated into Rhyl.

Staff at the SeaQuarium Rhyl are dedicating a week to the softbodied, free-swimming aquatic animals. The event is also raising money for the Marine Conservation Society, a charity aiming to protect the shores of the UK.

During the week, guests can take part in craft sessions. Rockpool encounters are also being held and talks on the magical moon jellyfish.

Gem Simmons, displays assistant at the attraction, said: “Most people will have seen jellyfish in the past, but this week gives our guests a great chance to see some up close and learn more about them, particularly those native to the British coasts.”

Jellyfish awareness week will run until Sunday (October 8).