Double holiday woe for Rhuddlan mum as airline collapses whilst she is in Benidorm

A MUM whose holiday was thrown into chaos last year after a travel firm went bust has now fallen victim to the Monarch collapse.

Kelly Margett, of Rhuddlan, has been holidaying with her sister, Kate, and friends in Benidorm, having flown out with Monarch.

On Monday, it was revealed that the airline entered administration and had ceased trading. Kelly who is married to Liam, has been staying in the Maria Victoria Apartments. She was in out in the resort on Spain’s Costa Blanca for Kate’s 30th birthday.

The mum, who has two children – William and Amelia – breathed a sigh of relief yesterday morning when she was informed that a replacement flight would be put on, but the medical secretary at Glan Clwyd Hospital feels she might be “cursed.”

In 2016, Kelly was in Tenerife with her family when Low Cost Travel ceased trading. The family, who were staying in La Siesta hotel when their room key stopped working and they were forced to pay an extra £750.

The couple also experienced further turmoil after discovering their insurance did not cover a failure of travel firm.

She said: “I cannot believe it has happened again. It puts me off from going abroad.

“We are all mums so when we found out, we were all so concerned about getting home to our children.

“The website wasn’t saying much. How can these companies allow you to book knowing they are going bust? We all have jobs and I am meant to be in work on Wednesday.

“There was seven of us on the holiday – I literally can’t believe it is happening again. They think I’m a curse.”

Kelly spent Monday checking the Monarch’s website and Facebook for updates – but it wasn’t until 8pm when she heard that she had a flight.

Speaking to the Journal on the way to the airport yesterday [Tuesday], Kelly had not yet been told which airline she would be flying back with.

On Monday, at 4.12am, Monarch posted on their Facebook page: “We are sorry to announce that Monarch has suspended flights and holidays. Please check the new website monarch.caa.co.uk for further advice and information.

“If you are currently abroad and due to fly back in the next fortnight you will be brought back to the UK at no cost. Please check monarch.caa.co.uk for details of your new flights which will be available a minimum of 48 hours in advance. Monarch customers in the UK: don’t go to the airport. There will be no more Monarch flights.”

Monarch was Britain’s fifth biggest airline and its collapse affects Monarch Airlines Ltd, Monarch Holidays Ltd, First Aviation Ltd, Avro Ltd and Somewhere2stay.