Stage masks sign for Rhyl Pavilion

NEW signage featuring theatrical masks has gone up on the facade of Rhyl’s Pavilion Theatre.

The Pavilion has had a contemporary makeover as part of the town’s redevelopment, which also incorporates orange and grey cladding and a decorative light that comes on at night.

The latter complements the promenade shelters, which features coloured lighting, and the Sky Tower, which has been transformed into a static light beacon.

Rhyl Town and Denbighshire County councillor Barry Mellor said: “The colour and the signs and especially the look of it, well I’m absolutely thrilled with it.

”The masks on there give the image of a really professional theatre. There is still a bit of work to do around the ground but that will come.”

Ion – formerly Neptune – in partnership with Denbighshire County Council have been tasked with bringing new life and prosperity back to the town.

A Denbighshire County Council spokesman said of the Pavilion redevelopment: “Work on site with the internal refurbishment is ramping up and the restaurant [1891] will officially open on December 1.”