Tributes paid to loving family man and last live-in caretaker of Abergele's Gwrych Castle

TRIBUTES have been paid to Gwrych castle’s last live-in caretaker, who has died suddenly, aged 51.

Timothy John Rees – known as Tim – died on September 15. Father to Louis and Laura, he was married to Tracey.

He was formerly of Maes Canol in Abergele and had also lived in Penlan and Rhos Fawr, Belgrano.

Tim was also a proud grandad to Eli and had four sisters Leslie, Delyth, Sian and Sue ,and a brother, Elliot.

Ian Clapham, who married Tim’s sister, Sue, in 2002, said: “I had known Tim since 1997.

“He grew up in Abergele and worked on local farms before working at the Abergele Tan yard for many years. He then become a general manager for Joyce Jackson Veils in Kinmel bay.

“Tim was a loving family man and his family were his world. He enjoyed walking and spending time with his extended family. He also enjoyed taking photographs, especially of the castle.

“He was the last caretaker at Gwrych Castle who lived there. Previous to that, he worked with the jousters. He recently spent a lot of time there with Tracey.”

Mark Baker, chairman of Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, said: “Tim was amazing. It is terribly sad to hear of his sudden death.

“He was a great friend of the castle and of the trust. We were fortunate to record his memories last year – just stories of life at Gwrych – so that his legacy will be preserved.”

A service for Tim will be held at St Michael’s Church in Abergele this Friday (September 29) at 2.30pm.

This will be followed by a private committal at Colwyn Bay Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations - if desired - will be gratefully accepted towards Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust.