Two men arrested in Rhyl following routine check on vehicle

TWO men were arrested in Rhyl following a routine vehicle stop check.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Russell Road just before 11am on Tuesday, September 26. The vehicle was showing it had been SORN – it had no tax and no insurance.

The men and the vehicle were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act; a large amount of class A drugs and cash were subsequently seized. The vehicle was also seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act. Both males are still in custody awaiting interview.

District Inspector Alwyn Williams said: “These latest arrests show that we will not rest in our efforts to track down people coming into the area to sell illegal drugs in our communities.

”We have made significant gains recently with a large number of arrests and seizures of drugs and will continue to target these offenders, causing most harm in our communities.”

“In line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion, our goal is to target those who cause most harm, and are directly involved in serious and organised crime.”

Anyone with Information relating to drugs supply and or any other crime should contact Police on 101.