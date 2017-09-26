Helpless gannet rescued after being caught up in fishing line on Towyn Beach dies following ordeal

A SEABIRD rescued earlier this year after becoming tangled up in a discarded fishing line and hooks has died.

The gannet was found in the middle of Towyn Beach in July. The line was wrapped so tightly that it prevented the bird from walking or flying.

The creature was rescued by RSPCA inspector Mike Pugh and taken to the the charity’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich for rehabilitation.

It emerged earlier this week that the gannet did not survive its ordeal; it was later found dead at the facility.

A spokesperson from RSPCA Cymru said: “The seabird was found with fishing lure with treble hooks and fishing line wrapped tightly around the right leg and wing. The fishing line was preventing the gannet from walking, or flying.

“We are not sure what exactly he died from but the bird may not have eaten for some time and would have been poorly due to his injuries.”

The spokesperson added: “Every year fishing litter – such as hooks, weights, line - causes injury and death to thousands of wild animals.

“Line can wrap around necks causing deep wounds in flesh and cutting off the blood supply, hooks can pierce beaks or become embedded in skin, and weights can be swallowed causing internal injuries and blockages.”

The charity publishes top tips for anglers, to help ensure fishing litter is disposed of appropriately. Visit www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/litter/fishing