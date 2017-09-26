Bridge removal underway in St Asaph as part of city flood plan

Another important milestone is reached this week in the development of the St Asaph flood scheme, which will reduce the risk of flooding for people in more than 400 properties.

The old Spring Gardens Bridge, which partly obstructed the flow of the river Elwy in the devastating flooding in November 2012, is being removed.

It is being replaced with a new one, which is higher and wider.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) contractors Dawnus began the process of removing the old bridge on Monday.

The bridge beams will be lifted away tomorrow in conjunction with Bob Francis Crane Hire.

For three weeks, access to Spring Gardens Caravan Park will only be possible via Mount Road, until the approach roads to the new bridge are completed.

Meanwhile, good progress continues on new and raised defences through the city downstream of Lower Denbigh Road.

Together, these will contribute to reducing the flood risk for the city.

Keith Ivens, flood risk manager for North and Mid Wales for NRW said: “Replacing Spring Gardens Bridge marks an important milestone in the construction of the St Asaph flood scheme.

“The scheme’s defences are due for completion before the winter, which will make a real difference to people living and working in the area.

“While we can’t always prevent flooding from happening, we believe we have a robust scheme for St Asaph that will significantly reduce the risk and provide effective, long-term peace of mind for people in the city.

“We’re very grateful to local residents for their support and we will keep everyone informed about the work along every step of the way.”

Once completed, the scheme will also bring recreation benefits to the city by improving foot and cycle paths.

And it will boost biodiversity by planting trees and blue bells, and putting up bird and bat boxes.

Anyone concerned about flooding can check their flood risk, and find out if a free flood warning service is available in their area by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or by visiting www.naturalresources.wales/

flooding.

There is more information on the St Asaph flood risk management scheme on the NRW website www.natural

resources.wales/stasaph